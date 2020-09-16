Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School reopening Thursday for in-person classes

LIVINGSTON (WKOW) -- Iowa-Grant Elementary/Middle School will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 17.

On Tuesday, the Iowa-Grant School District announced the school would be closed and students would be learning virtually for the rest of the week, but the district changed course on Wednesday, announcing the return to in-person instruction on its website and Facebook page.

The district says the Iowa County Health Department gave it the all-clear to return to in-person learning.

Buses will run their normal routes.

Students are asked to return with their technology. The district will also be sending technology home nightly.

"Please understand that we may need to return to virtual learning on and off throughout this school year. We will continue to strive to be in person," the district's website says.