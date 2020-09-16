Iraqi army: Rocket hits Baghdad’s Green Zone; no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says a Katyusha rocket has landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. There were no casualties. No one immediately claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack. The Green Zone is the seat of Iraq’s government and home to several foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy. The Iraqi military says the rocket was launched from the Amel neighborhood. It was the latest in near-daily rocket assaults targeting the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases hosting U.S. troops. A roadside bombing targeted a British Embassy convoy Tuesday in Baghdad. There were also no casualties in that attack but it’s fueling concerns of armed groups outside of the state’s control.