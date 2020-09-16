Joey’s Song virtual concert raises money for epilepsy research and services

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's premier concert fundraisers is happening Wednesday night, virtually.

Joey's Song raises money for epilepsy research and programs for kids with special needs.

The organization was founded in 2011 by Mike Gomoll, after his son Joey lost his battle with epilepsy just before his 5th birthday.

Every year, big name musicians from across the country volunteer their time to play a concert in his honor and raise money.

Butch Vig of the Know-It-All Boyfriends and formerly of Garbage is one of the headliners. He says, "Every year it's gotten bigger and better. This year, obviously, is going to be completely different because of COVID, but we've also realized it's the first time we're going to be able to have a bigger audience, because typically only people would come to the Barrymore Theatre would be able to see the performance. This is gonna be a really special one of a kind moment this evening, where everybody has brought in our parts from all over the place, but it's going on the world wide web. So, we're very excited about the kind of reach."

Other headliners include Jewel, Brian Aubert, Chris Collingwood and many more.

Joey's Song has been part of more than $420,000 raised to fight epilepsy.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of the virtual concert, Remote & Uncontrolled. Amber Noggle is helping to host. You can watch it here at 7pm Wednesday.