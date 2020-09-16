Lake Mills High School switches to virtual learning after COVID-19 cases

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- Lake Mills High school switched to virtual instruction until the end of the week after three students and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

District Administrator Dr. Tonya Olson confirmed the change in an email sent to 27 News Wednesday.

"Per the Jefferson County Health Department guidance, we have shifted to virtual learning for three days due to three confirmed cases of COVID at our high school among staff and students," Olson wrote.

The public health guidance Olson referenced advises that schools transition to virtual learning for three days if three people in one school test positive for the disease within one week.

All extracurricular activities, including sports, have been canceled through Friday but will resume on Saturday. In-person classes will resume Monday.

"We feel confident in the safety measures we have put into place in our buildings which allowed us to quickly identify close contacts," Olson wrote.