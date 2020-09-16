Leader of Libya’s UN-backed gov’t wants to hand over power

CAIRO (AP) — The head of Libya’s U.N.-supported government says he wants to hand over power to a new administration in October amid talks on ending the country’s conflict. Fayez Serraj made the announcement in a televised speech Wednesday night from the capital, Tripoli. Libya’s rival factions are expected to convent soon for peace talks. They agreed earlier this month to hold elections within 18 months and appoint a new government. Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.