Madison alderperson calls for end to homeless encampments after death

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison alderperson calls for the end of the use of city park space for homeless encampments after the apparently violent death Sunday of a man living in a tent at Reindahl Park.



"Having them alone at a park can definitely result in the things that we've seen happening, (including) the death of one of them," Councilperson Samba Baldeh says.



Madison Police say the 54-year old victim had suspicious head injuries. They say the death remains under investigation.

Reindahl Park is in Baldeh's council district. Baldeh says he's increasingly received anecdotal information about law breaking at encampments. "There are drug dealings that are happening," Baldeh says. "There are people who come there who are sex offenders who shouldn't be there."



State records show even the victim falls into that category.

Records state he was a registered sex offender who failed to comply with the requirement of informing state officials of his residence. The Dane County Medical Examiner has yet to publicly identify the victim, so 27 News is not naming him.



Baldeh says he will soon urge his council colleagues to seek an end to the encampments on city park space. An executive order by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway permitted the use of certain park space for emergency, tent housing in response to issues in traditional shelters to create enough social distance to safeguard against the transmission of the coronavirus.



"As opposed to having homeless shelters where you have case workers and the homeless population being monitored and supported and helped, this is not the case (in encampments)," Baldeh says. Non-profit social service agencies do provide street outreach teams to include nurses to support those in encampments.



Madison Police Sgt. Ronald Webster patrols a number of homeless encampments and takes issue with any characterization of the environments as being higher-crime locations.

"I wouldn't say, and it would not be fair to say that because of where they are, that there's a greater number," Webster says.

Rhodes-Conway has yet to respond to requests for comment on whether the death in the encampment and any crime associated with the these locations change her view of their appropriateness.

"If we remove the option of tent camping, then what is the alternative?" asks former councilperson and advocate for the homeless Brenda Konkel. "It does nothing to resolve the underlying issues of not enough shelter space to socially distance, lack of affordable housing, underfunded services for people experiencing homelessness, lack of mental and behavioral health options and generally inadequate supports for those experiencing homelessness."

Since the pandemic's outset and through city and Dane County resources, more than three hundred homeless people considered most vulnerable to COVID-19 have been placed in hotel rooms. Baldeh says that approach should be expanded. "What we need to do is use the money that we have and put these people in the hotels," Baldeh says. "The hotels...are almost fifty percent empty since COVID started," he says.

Baldeh recommends devoting more money from the federal, pandemic-related CARES Act to providing hotels rooms as temporary shelter space.

At encampments outside city park space designated for the purpose, city officials have taken a hands off approach in a nod to the unique circumstances of the public health emergency. Even with an episode of violence at a location with legal standing and some supervision, Konkel cautions against a response that would crack down on those sleeping outside. "Criminalizing sleeping and ticketing poor people isn't the answer."