Madison police ask for public’s help solving Reindahl Park death investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's help in its investigation into a death earlier this week on the city's east side.

On Sunday, police found a man who was later declared dead near Madison's Reindahl Park.

"Detectives from MPD's Violent Crime Unit indicate the victim was involved in an altercation with several people prior to his death," police wrote in an updated incident report Wednesday.

Officers asked that anyone with information contact the Violent Crime Unit or submit a tip to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or online via p3tips.com.

Police said the man's death was not random, but have not classified it as a homicide.

A source with knowledge of the incident told 27 News the victim was living at a tent in the park. Since May, city officials have allowed homeless encampments in certain, designated park space supported by hand-washing stations and port-a-potties.