Mayors vow to launch guaranteed income programs across US

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A growing number of mayors across the country support giving cash to low-income families with no restrictions on how they can spend it. It’s part of a movement to establish a guaranteed minimum income to combat poverty and systemic racism. Mayors in at least 25 cities have pledged to support the effort. They are led by Michael Tubbs, the 30-year-old mayor of Stockton, California, who launched one of the country’s first guaranteed income programs last year with the help of private donations. Most programs would rely on donations. But a few would mix public and private spending.