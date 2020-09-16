McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability. On Wednesday, she accused the Republican leader of helping to create an “inept mess” as Congress struggles to break an impasse on more coronavirus aid. McGrath spoke at a virtual event hosted by two Louisville professional groups. McGrath says McConnell’s long Senate career looms as her biggest challenge in trying to unseat him in November. McConnell is the Senate majority leader and has played up his role as the top-ranking Republican in Congress. He says it allows Kentucky to “punch above its weight” in national policy-making.