Mexico asks info on alleged migrant abuse at US centers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government says it has requested information from the United States about claims that migrants were subjected to hysterectomies at a detention center in Georgia and that a migrant allegedly suffered sexual abuse at a facility in Texas. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Wednesday that “a formal request has been made to the appropriate authorities for a report on the supposed negligent actions or rights abuses at immigration detention centers.” The department said consular personnel would try to guarantee migrants’ rights are respected at detention centers. It said it would follow the cases and provide consular assistance to any victims.