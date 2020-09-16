NCAA moves back basketball season to Nov. 23

NCAA moves back basketball season to Nov. 23Updated
INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Both men's and women's Division I basketball seasonS will now begin Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.
The announcement came in a press release from the NCAA Wednesday evening.
The move was intentional to begin the season after three-quarters of Division I schools will have their classes moved online.
The NCAA believes the decision will create "a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 that can occur between student-athletes and the broader student body population."
No exhibition games or closed scrimmages will be allowed before the season's start.
Previously, the season had been scheduled to start Nov. 10.