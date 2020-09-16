 Skip to Content

NCAA moves back basketball season to Nov. 23

Updated
Last updated today at 7:06 pm
6:22 pm Top sports stories, Top Stories
NCAA Generic

INDIANAPOLIS (WKOW) -- Both men's and women's Division I basketball seasonS will now begin Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

The announcement came in a press release from the NCAA Wednesday evening.

The move was intentional to begin the season after three-quarters of Division I schools will have their classes moved online.

The NCAA believes the decision will create "a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 that can occur between student-athletes and the broader student body population."

No exhibition games or closed scrimmages will be allowed before the season's start.

Previously, the season had been scheduled to start Nov. 10.

JT Cestkowski

Social Media Content Producer/Desk Editor

Related Articles

Skip to content