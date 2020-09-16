Palestinian refugee agency warns of instability amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees is experiencing a financial crisis that could force it to halt some services to an already impoverished population of more than 5 million people. The head of the agency warned in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic, the economic meltdown in Lebanon and a huge deficit in UNRWA’s budget are deepening hopelessness among Palestinian refugees, some of whom are trying to flee Lebanon on migrant boats. In recent years the U.S., once the agency’s largest donor, has cut off aid to try and pressure the Palestinians to return to peace talks with Israel.