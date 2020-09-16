Pandemic forces iconic Wisconsin water ski show to close

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced an iconic Wisconsin Dells-area water ski show to shut down forever. Tom Diehl, president and co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Show, said Wednesday that the show can’t recover from the revenue loss this summer and will have to close down permanently after 69 years in business. The show didn’t operate at all this summer due to the pandemic and Diehl says it couldn’t recover from the loss of revenue or risk investing in the summer of 2021 because of the uncertainty the pandemic has created. The decision means the loss of 115 seasonal jobs.