Pandemic spells opportunity for marooned Coast Guard cadets

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy are being credited with saving a mission that had been endangered by the coronavirus pandemic this summer. The Coast Guard cutter Munro lost more than a dozen crew members to quarantine in June after a COVID-19 diagnosis on board. Capt. Blake Novak says that left his ship unable to sail. So he contacted the academy, where cadets were stuck on campus in New London because their normal summer internships had been canceled. A group was sent to California to replace the quarantined crew and spent 52 days at sea, helping the Munro patrol the maritime border with Russia.