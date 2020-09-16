Public health advises people not to gather to watch Badger games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County is advising that Badger fans not get together to watch football games due to a risk of spreading COVID-19.

The advisory came in a press release sent Wednesday evening.

Statement about Decision to Hold Badger Football Games https://t.co/meiQh9Vt4H — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) September 16, 2020

"Of course it’s disappointing that something as well-loved as gathering to watch Badger football games can’t happen this year," said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. "But the reality is that it’s not possible to have a traditional football season without substantially increasing COVID-19 transmission. We value people’s health and lives over sports, and we hope that UW does as well."

While public health repeatedly highlighted the risk to Dane County that holding Badger football games could bring, it also said that 42 players and coaches for the team have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We’ve already seen a record number of cases from the UW campus just from students moving in," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "While we all love our football Saturdays, the festivities that come with them are going to serve as new spreading events within our community."

Parisi went on to note that 88 percent of UW students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have experienced symptoms.