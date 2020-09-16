Safety measures taken during pandemic inside Madison emergency department

MADISON (WKOW) -- SSM Health wants to remind the public that it's safe to come into their facilities for care.

During the pandemic, SMM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison Emergency Department visits were down more than 33 percent from April to June compared to a year ago.

Doctors believe some people are hesitant to come in for emergencies or regular health screenings because of the coronavirus, so they are staying home or delaying visits.

"We're seeing a lot more cases of appendicitis where the appendix is actually ruptured because the person had wanted to avoid coming to the ER," explains Dr. Kyle Martin, SSM Health St. Mary's emergency department medical director.

Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we go inside an emergency department to show you what it's like to visit during the pandemic-- and why doctors say you shouldn't put off your health care needs.