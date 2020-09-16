‘Sigh of relief’: Sally spares a Mississippi gator ranch

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — The owner of a Mississippi alligator ranch who lost all 250 gators in Hurricane Katrina says he is glad the latest storm to threaten his education facility slid east so that wouldn’t happen again. Tim Parker repopulated Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours in Moss Point with about 60 alligators since the 2005 storm. Earlier this week, forecasters said Hurricane Sally could push up to 9 feet of ocean water surging into the swamps and wetlands where the gators roam, floating them up and over the fences around the farm. As the hurricane moved east of Mississippi, the surge forecast was reduced to no more than 4 feet.