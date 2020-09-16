SLIDESHOW: Wildfires out west creates hazy sunrises and sunsets in S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - Wildfires out in the western U.S. are having impacts thousands of miles away, including southern Wisconsin.

Southern Wisconsin started seeing the affects of the fires on Sunday. Hazy, bold sunrises and sunsets have continued across the region this week due to smoke reaching the state and beyond.

Other impacts include a milky, white sky. Fortunately, air quality isn't much of an issue do to the smoke being in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere.

The smoke will start to exit the state Thursday, due to an incoming front. Northwesterly winds will eventually push it out of the southern half of the state, likely by Friday.