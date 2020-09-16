 Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Wildfires out west creates hazy sunrises and sunsets in S. WI

Melody Hasse - Cross Plains
Maria Martinez Wilson - Cobb
Laura Skelly
Kate Raizin - Baraboo
Joshua Walls - Whitewater
Jennifer Mills - Deforest
Hanneke Tanzer-Hillard - Lake Mendota
Franklin Cook - Baraboo
Diane Krszjzaniek - Madison
Brian Allen - Schumacher Farm Park
Annette Shanahan - Devils Lake
Amy Larson - Sun Prairie
MADISON (WKOW) - Wildfires out in the western U.S. are having impacts thousands of miles away, including southern Wisconsin.

Southern Wisconsin started seeing the affects of the fires on Sunday. Hazy, bold sunrises and sunsets have continued across the region this week due to smoke reaching the state and beyond.

Other impacts include a milky, white sky. Fortunately, air quality isn't much of an issue do to the smoke being in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere.

The smoke will start to exit the state Thursday, due to an incoming front. Northwesterly winds will eventually push it out of the southern half of the state, likely by Friday.

Katherine Noel

Katherine Noel

Forecaster, WKOW TV, Madison

