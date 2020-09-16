Some WI schools using tents as classrooms

(WKOW) -- Some schools in the Milwaukee area are using outdoor tents to help keep students physically distanced.

Divine Savior Holy Angels High School is using a tent as a classroom. Principal Dan Quesnell says they'll stay up until it gets cold and then students will be moved to unconventional spaces indoors.

"The gym would be an option. The space that we call a commons where girls normally have lunch and wait for rides," Quesnell told WISN-TV.

Several schools are using the tents for choir and band practice.

School officials say the tents get high ratings for safety.