Sony’s new $500 PlayStation 5 will launch Nov. 12

Sony said Wednesday its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console will cost $500 and launch Nov. 12, setting up a holiday battle with Microsoft’s X Box Series X over whose new console will be under people’s tree this year. Video game fans have been chomping at the bit for the new consoles _ and not just because of the the pandemic. The roughly 7-year life cycle of a video game console is ending. The previous Xbox, Xbox One, and Sony’s PlayStation 4 were released in 2013. The new consoles promise faster load times, souped up graphics and new games.