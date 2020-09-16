Stanley Crouch, contentious man of letters, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Stanley Crouch, a contentious and influential critic, columnist and self-taught Renaissance man who in fiction and nonfiction was inspired by his knowledge and love of blues and jazz and his impulse to step over the line, died Wednesday at age 74. In a career dating back the 1960s, Crouch was a columnist for the Village Voice and the New York Daily News, a guest on NPR and Charlie Rose’s show, a drummer, a founder of what became Jazz at Lincoln Center and mentor to Wynton Marsalis, an aficionado of baseball and American folklore and scourge of rappers and contemporary jazz.