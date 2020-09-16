Summer-like temps Wednesday, cooler air to move in

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday will likely be the warmest or one of the warmest days of the week before cooler temperatures arrive.

Another breezy morning is expected. Winds will be from the southwest, eventually transitioning to northwest winds coming at about 10-15 mph.

Temperatures should rise into the low-to-mid 70s by early afternoon, eventually reaching a high in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday.

A cold front will then push through southern Wisconsin later this morning, into this afternoon. Cloud cover may be associated with the front.

Yet, another hazy day is expected due to the wildfires out west bringing smoke into the region.

The milky, smoky skies should begin to move out of the state tomorrow due to a push from the northwesterly winds bringing clearing.

Highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday, eventually dropping to the low 60s Friday. A gradual warm up to the 70s begins after that. Dry weather persists along with times of sunshine for the rest of the week into the weekend.