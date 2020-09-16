Takeaways: Trump’s town hall offered preview of debates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s televised town hall in front of undecided Pennsylvania voters offered an intriguing preview of how he may approach his debates with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Some takeaways from Tuesday night’s town hall include fresh indications that Trump cannot wish away the coronavirus and still has issues with the science. A debate in which Trump is face-to-face with Biden and has a strict time limit will be a different challenge. For the first time, Trump will be placed on equal footing with Biden, making his preferred tactic of talking past difficult questions harder to pull off.