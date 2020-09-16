Texas soldier’s slaying inspires bid to expand military code

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congress is considering whether to expand measures aimed at preventing sexual assault and harassment involving U.S. military personnel. The proposal introduced Wednesday comes amid a crescendo of calls for justice and with a congressional investigation underway of Fort Hood in Texas, where a soldier was slain. The bill is named after the soldier, Vanessa Guillen, whose family says was killed by a fellow soldier who harassed her and later died by suicide. The bill also would make sexual harassment a crime under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.