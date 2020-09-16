Trop boss makes 4 of 9 Atlantic City casinos run by women

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J,. (AP) — Four of Atlantic City’s nine casinos will be run by women following the appointment Wednesday of a veteran female executive to run the Tropicana. Caesars Entertainment named Jacqueline Grace as senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana, one of four casinos it currently operates in Atlantic City. She becomes the fourth woman and second Black woman currently at the helm of an Atlantic City casino. Grace has more than 20 years’ experience in the casino industry and was most recently vice president of the Horseshoe Baltimore Casino. So far this year, Tropicana ranks fourth out of the city’s nine casinos in terms of overall gambling revenue, with $138 million. The coronavirus pandemic forced Atlantic City’s casinos to shut down from mid-March until early July.