UK police help return 3 stolen sculptures to Indian temple

LONDON (AP) — British police say that three historically and religiously important bronze sculptures stolen from a temple in India more than 40 years ago are being returned after specialist detectives took action. Police said Wednesday the idols were taken in 1978 from a temple in the Tanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. Although the thieves were caught and convicted in India, the three bronzes remained missing for the next four decades. In 2019, the Indian High Commission alerted British police that one of the sculptures was offered for sale by a U.K.-based dealer. Police said the dealer, who had bought the sculpture in good faith, agreed to send it back to India.