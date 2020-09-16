Beloit homicide suspect arrested after high speed chase in Marathon County

UPDATE (WAOW): Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks has released an update on a manhunt and high speed chase in the Schofield / Rothschild area on Wednesday.

In a press release Scott wrote:

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Office, developed information last night that 25-year-old Isaiah K. Evans, a wanted fugitive out of Beloit, Wisconsin for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, multiple counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Felon in Possession of Firearms was in the Everest Metropolitan area, and is listed as armed and dangerous. Evans was located at a hotel in Weston and when alerted by Police, a high speed chase ensued. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Fugitive Task Force were assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, and Wausau Police Department in the pursuit. Ultimately, Evans and an accomplice, 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, also of Beloit, were apprehended. All of the involved agencies would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating the suspects. Sheriff Scott Parks

UPDATE (WAOW): According to Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks, the armed suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — There is heavy police presence in the Schofield/Rothschild area along business 51 near the Palms Supper Club and Sams Pizza.

Police tell a News 9 crew that they are searching for an armed suspect and the area is not safe.

According Ellen Suckow, the D.C. Everest Communications Director, the Rothschild Elementary and D.C. Everest Junior High went on lock down 11:15 am, after police made them aware of the incident.

The lock down ended at 11:30 am. The district is working on sending a message out about the lock down to parents.

