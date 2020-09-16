 Skip to Content

US govt: Upcoming WeChat ‘ban’ won’t target its users

5:36 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — A looming WeChat ban from the U.S. government won’t target people who use the Chinese messaging app to communicate, according to a filing in a court case Wednesday. President Donald Trump issued Aug. 6 orders which targeted WeChat and TikTok as national-security threats and imposed a Sept. 20 deadline for new measures from the Commerce Department. The government filing said that using and downloading the app to communicate won’t be a banned transaction, although messaging on the app “could be directly or indirectly impaired” by the ban, and people who use it for messaging won’t be subject to penalties.

Associated Press

