UW-Madison extends tuition reimbursement deadline

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison pushed back its full tuition reimbursement deadline one week to allow students to withdraw from the university.

The new deadline, as announced in a press release from the university Wednesday, is now Friday, Sept. 18.

"We understand these are difficult times for students and families as they evaluate rapidly changing circumstances during the pandemic," says university registrar Scott Owczarek. "To help reduce some pressure they’re feeling, we’ve provided some flexibility in the timeline for making important decisions about this semester."

The deadline for dropping fall semester courses and receiving half reimbursement for tuition remains, Sept. 25.