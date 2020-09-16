Vast majority of UW-Madison students who test positive for COVID-19 show symptoms

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) says that contact tracing found more than 88 percent of University of Wisconsin Madison students that test positive for COVID-19 are showing symptoms associated with the virus.

"There are a lot of theories about what COVID-19 is and isn't, but the science and data from these cases on the UW-Madison campus shows most people who get it, get sick," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. "As the father of a UW senior, I understand the worry parents and their students alike face right now."

Parisi continued to urge virtual learning in a statement Wednesday morning.

"We did virtual learning on campus last spring and we can do it again because human health and well-being should always come first," he said.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 14, PHMDC reported 2,160 students tested positive, and the majority of them are undergraduates who moved to Madison at the start of the fall semester.

At least seven percent of the 31,185 undergrads on campus have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to local health officials, five of the 10 Wisconsin communities with the highest case rates are home to a college campus.

Contact tracers have been able to conduct 3,590 interviews since July 28th. They attempted 3,991.

"Timely Public Health contact tracing bolsters our ability to quickly identify and isolate illness," said Parisi. "It's incredibly helpful not only for yourself, but also those you care about, work with, and even take care of to have an honest conversation with a contact tracer. Not doing so just prolongs the misery of this pandemic for all of us."