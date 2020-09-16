WATCH: California fire department shares video of Creek Fire

(CNN) — Dramatic video from a California fire department shows the intensity of being a first responder and the challenges facing firefighters.

The video posted by the Merced Fire Department documents the first 12 hours of the destructive Creek Fire.

You can see the point of view from firefighters driving through a dangerous glowing street lined with homes in varying forms of destruction.

Along with the video, the fire department posted this message from first responders to Facebook:

It is hard for our firefighters to put to words what their feelings are sometimes. They work hard and right to the edge of danger, at times they are able save homes and other times they are overran. It breaks their hearts when the fire wins. City of Merced Fire Department

The nearly two-week fire in the Sierra National Forest has charred more than 220,000 acres and is 18-percent contained.

The cause is under investigation.