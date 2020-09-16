Whitmer: No enforcement of virus rules at Trump rallies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it doesn’t make sense for Michigan to enforce coronavirus restrictions at President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign rallies and also points to people’s constitutional rights. The Democrat has expressed safety concerns with thousands attending a Trump rally last week, calling it a potential superspreader event. Her order restricts outdoor gatherings to no more than 100, though there’s an exception for political speech. Her office say attendees still must keep 6 feet apart from non-household members and wear masks if distance can’t be maintained. But Whitmer says it practically doesn’t make sense to try to enforce the rules.