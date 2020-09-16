BREAKING: Wis. Hwy. 28 closed in Mayville due to large police presence

MAYVILLE (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has shut down all lanes of traffic on Eastbound and Westbound Wis. HWY 28 from Clark St. to County TW due to a law enforcement activity.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office confirms that there is no ongoing threat to the public but could not provide any more details.

The incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. The sheriff's office is estimating the closure to last two hours.

27 News has a crew on the way and will bring you more on this breaking news story throughout the night.