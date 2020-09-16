Wisconsin State Fair announces first ever pumpkin spice cream puffs

WEST ALLIS (WKOW) -- Move over lattes, there's a new pumpkin treat in town.

Wisconsin State Fair Officials and The Wisconsin Baker’s Association announced Wednesday, they are releasing pumpkin spice cream puffs for the first time ever.

The cream puffs are available Thursday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 4. You can only pick them up curbside during these times:

Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Due to the limited availability, pre-orders are encouraged. You can place your order here or by calling 414-266-7111.