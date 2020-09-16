Woman arrested in connection with attempted homicide on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have arrested Aaliyah Randle, 24, in connection to a shooting on the east side of Madison Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on the 4700 block of Hayes Road, according to a police incident report.

When officers got there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive.

Randle faces possible charges of first-degree attempted homicide and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. She has been booked into Dane County Jail.