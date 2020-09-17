AP-NORC poll: Trump faces deep pessimism as election nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most Americans are deeply pessimistic about the direction of the country and skeptical of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey shows that roughly 7 in 10 Americans think the nation is on the wrong track. And as the nation nears 200,000 deaths from the pandemic, just 39% approve of Trump’s handling of the health crisis. Americans have more favorable views of public health officials, as has been true throughout the pandemic, while Trump continues to contradict the experts.