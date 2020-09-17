Argyle Schools closed on Friday after staff member tested positive for COVID-19

ARGYLE (WKOW) -- Argyle School District in Lafayette County will be closed on Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has determined that no students were exposed to that staff member. However, they are determining if any other staff members came into close contact with the staff member.

The staff member that contracted COVID-19 will be under quarantine for 14 days or health officials determine it is safe for that person to return to the school.

There will be no in-person or virtual instruction on Friday.

The district will work with the Lafayette County Health Department on a reopening plan for next week.

The school property will undergo a deep cleaning tomorrow as a precaution.