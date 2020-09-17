Authorities release name of man found dead in Madison park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of a man found dead in Madison's Reindahl Park Sunday.

The medical examiner's office did not say how Tyrone A. Flood, 54, of Madison, died. Police have classified the incident as a death investigation.

Officers responded the 1800 block of Portage Road at 7:22 a.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.