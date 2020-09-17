Baldwin, Evers to Trump: Kenosha funding ‘will not be sufficient’

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- In their letter to President Trump, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers say the "vast majority" of funding he promised for rebuilding the city of Kenosha cannot be used.

After civil unrest unfolded after the shooting of Jacob Blake in late August, President Trump visited Kenosha on Sept. 1.

The president committed to helping the city and state rebuild with federal funding. However, much of that funding came from previous federal aid packages.

"We welcome your commitments, but are dismayed that the funding you announced in Kenosha will not be sufficient to rebuild and heal the Kenosha community," the letter reads.

The $4 million the president announced to support small businesses was already approved for use by the CARES Act in March. This means it cannot be used for damages due to the unrest, according to the letter.

President Trump also announced $42 million for public safety statewide. However, $41 million had already been granted to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

"In fact, it seems the only new funding you announced in Kenosha is $1 million for Kenosha law enforcement," writes Baldwin and Evers.

They are now calling on Trump to come up with a "more robust" federal response.

Baldwin and Evers wrote to the president Thursday, the same day he is expected to arrive back in Wisconsin on the campaign trail.