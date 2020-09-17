Brown, attorneys reach settlement in women’s sports fight

Brown University and attorneys for student-athletes who filed a motion in June challenging the Ivy League school’s decision to reduce several women’s varsity sports teams to club status have announced a proposed settlement. Under terms of the settlement announced Thursday, the women’s equestrian and women’s fencing teams would be restored to varsity status. Also, the sides said that a 1998 legal agreement ensuring gender equity in varsity sports at Brown would end on Aug. 31, 2024. The agreement is subject to the approval of a federal judge, which could come as early as next week. Brown President Christina Paxson says she’s pleased with the settlement.