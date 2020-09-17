Colorado officer who pointed gun at doctor suspended 1 week

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A white officer with the Colorado police department under investigation for the death of Elijah McClain, the young Black man who died after police put him in a stranglehold, has been suspended for one week for pulling a gun on a doctor who was trying to park at a refugee center the doctor operates. The Sentinel reports that Officer Justin Henderson was suspended for 40 hours without pay and ordered to attend de-escalation training for his March 1 confrontation with Dr. P.J. Parmar. Parmar, who is Indian American, says he’s disappointed with the punishment and that he believes his race affected how Henderson treated him.