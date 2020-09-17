Cooking fire sets off sprinklers, one displaced

MADISON (WKOW) -- A kitchen fire erupted overnight in an east side apartment, which led to automatic fire sprinklers going off within the building.

According to a report from Madison firefighters, a man was cooking on his stovetop when the fire flared up. While using an extinguisher to put out the flames, the building's sprinklers kicked in.

Fire crews from the east side and downtown arrived to find the fire already out. They handled turning off the sprinkler system and draining the water from the activated sprinkler.

The fire displaced one person from the unit, but no one was hurt.