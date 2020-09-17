Dane County to award $4.45 million to create 300 affordable housing units

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County plans to award $4.45 million to help bring five affordable housing projects to reality.

County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday the projects will receive dollars from the Dane County Affordable Housing Development Fund, pending approval from the Dane County Board. This funding will be used to create more than 323 affordable housing units in Madison, McFarland, Cambridge, Fitchburg, and Verona.

“In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, now more than ever, it’s critically important we focus on partnerships like these to create more affordable housing in our community,” said Parisi. “We know housing affordability is one of the greatest challenges every community will face as this pandemic continues. The county’s support for these projects is an important step in our ongoing work to make affordable housing more accessible.”

Since it’s creation, Dane County has awarded over $15.8 million to affordable housing projects. 51% of those funds have gone to projects inside Madison, and 49% have gone to projects outside Madison. 1,550 units have been created in total, with 1,374 (87.5%) of those units being affordable.

The projects being funded by Dane County this year include: