UPDATE: Traffic returns to normal after protesters cause brief delays on EB Beltline

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police say traffic is returning to normal on the Beltline after protesters caused brief delays on the eastbound side. Madison OIC says at last check the size of the slow moving group was dissipating and wasn't immediately known where they continued their path.

**********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police have responded to an incident on the Eastbound Beltline that's causing delays. From the looks of live traffic cameras, a group of cars are traveling slowly down the Beltline.

27 News has contacted police to get more information on whether this is a group of protesters. The delays on the Beltline started at Whitney Way.