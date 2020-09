MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate the number of wolves in the state has increased by about 13% from last year. The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that surveys put the overwinter population between 1,034 to 1,057 wolves. The 2018-19 estimate was 914 to 978 wolves. The number of packs detected increased from 243 to 256. The agency believes that based on modeling the actual wolf population is 1,195 wolves.