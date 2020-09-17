Edgewood College blames off-campus activities for rising COVID-19 cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- Edgewood College is blaming off-campus activities for an increase in COVID-19 diagnoses among its student body.

Edgewood pointed to behavior over the Labor Day weekend and warned that breaches of on-campus protocols meant to mitigate the disease's spread could result in consequences, according to a press release from the college sent Thursday.

"There’s every indication that this spike is attributable to violations of our protocols, and the state of Wisconsin protocols, during Labor Day weekend," said the college's president, Andrew P. Manion. "There is no evidence that anyone has caught the virus in any public space or classroom on our campus."

The school listed 11 students as actively having COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to an online dashboard the school maintains regarding such statistics. The number represented a more than doubling of cases since the previous day.

Manion also issued a stern warning about several instances where on-campus COVID-19 protocols had been violated.

"We are addressing those cases aggressively," he said. "The outcomes of those processes may result in severe penalties up to and including expulsion."