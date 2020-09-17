European court: Finland failed to seize school shooter’s gun

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A European court has ruled Thursday that Finnish authorities failed to perform their duty of diligence by not confiscating a 22-year-old man’s gun before he had the chance to shoot and kill 10 people at a school. The European Court of Human Rights noted in its Thursday decision that Finnish police had interviewed assailant Matti Saari the day before the 2008 attack when he drew attention as a active member of online forums glorifying school shootings. Prior to that, local police issued Saari a gun license that he used to acquire the semi-automatic pistol that he used to kill nine students and a teacher at a vocational school. Saari killed himself soon after the attack.