Expect your absentee ballot soon, officials urge you to return it ASAP

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've requested an absentee ballot ahead of the presidential election, expect to receive yours soon.

Thursday was the deadline for election officials to send out thousands of ballots that have already been requested. This comes after the State Supreme Court put mailing on hold to consider the Green Party's request to get on the presidential slate, which was eventually denied.

The SCOWIS decision put many clerks behind schedule but despite the delay, election officials say if you've already requested a ballot, you can expect yours within about a week.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports municipal clerks have sent out more than 893,000 absentee ballots as of Thursday.

In Madison, they are receiving over 700 absentee ballot requests a day. That’s why many officials are urging voters to request ballots early and to return them as soon as possible to make sure your vote is counted.

“It is not too late to request an absentee ballot, you have until the Thursday before the election, but please don't wait -- make sure your register to vote a request your absentee ballot now,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Voters have until October 29th to request a ballot, but WEC’s Administrator is advising that the deadline is not realistic to meet in order for the ballot to be mailed, and returned in time by Election Day.

To confirm the status of your ballot or voter registration check My Vote Wisconsin by typing in your name and date of birth.