Fall weather returns through the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Long-sleeve weather has returned as temps turn chillier.

SET UP

A cold front moved through late-day Wednesday. It didn't bring rain, but it brought cooler temps.

The front has also pushed the smoky skies south and west of our region.

TODAY

Partly sunny and cooler with temps in the mid 60s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly in the mid 40s.



FRIDAY

Cooler trend continues with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



SATURDAY

We wake up in the low 40s before recovering to the mid 60s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and milder in the upper 60s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with seasonal temps in the low 70s.



TUESDAY

Fall begins with temps warming to the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Warmer but still dry with highs in the upper 70s.