Fall weather returns through the weekend

Fall weather returns through the weekendUpdated
MADISON (WKOW) - Long-sleeve weather has returned as temps turn chillier.
SET UP
A cold front moved through late-day Wednesday. It didn't bring rain, but it brought cooler temps.
The front has also pushed the smoky skies south and west of our region.
TODAY
Partly sunny and cooler with temps in the mid 60s this afternoon.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and chilly in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY
Cooler trend continues with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
SATURDAY
We wake up in the low 40s before recovering to the mid 60s in the afternoon under partly sunny skies.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny and milder in the upper 60s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with seasonal temps in the low 70s.
TUESDAY
Fall begins with temps warming to the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Warmer but still dry with highs in the upper 70s.