Family Video in Madison closing as part of massive Midwest closure

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Family Video on Maple Grove Dr. in Madison is closing after being open since 1998.

District Manager Brianna Carlson says the closure is part of a massive closure of about 200 stores in the Midwest.

"We are sad to be leaving and will miss the area and customers very much,"said Carlson.

It wasn't immediately known if this larger closure involves the Sun Prairie, Fort Atkinson, Beloit or Janesville locations.